Gov. Ivey to speak on several issues on Tuesday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is expected to hold a meeting with the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday.

The governor is expected to speak on the state’s strong economic comeback, the status of ongoing conversations surrounding Alabama’s long-neglected prison challenges, redistricting, encouraging COVID-19 vaccine and her opposition to President Joe Biden’s federal mandates.

The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Montgomery. 48 News will live stream the event on all streaming platforms when it begins.

