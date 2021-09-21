Gov. Ivey to speak on several issues on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is expected to hold a meeting with the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday.

The governor is expected to speak on the state’s strong economic comeback, the status of ongoing conversations surrounding Alabama’s long-neglected prison challenges, redistricting, encouraging COVID-19 vaccine and her opposition to President Joe Biden’s federal mandates.

The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Montgomery. 48 News will live stream the event on all streaming platforms when it begins.

