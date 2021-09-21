Florence Police say photo of dead body was a prank

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A photo claiming to be of a drowned man that made its rounds on social media on Monday turned out to be a prank, according to officials our news partners at the Times Daily.

The photo was of a man or mannequin laying face down in the sand next to the Tennessee River at the beach area of McFarland Park. Social media posts said the body had washed up on shore.

Police Chief Ron Tyler said there was nothing legitimate about the photo.

“My understanding is that whoever the original poster has already deleted the post,” Tyler said.

He said police were informed of the photo around 10 a.m. and went to the park, but found nothing.

