Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl’s body was found around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday behind the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department on Highway 378 in Pamplico.

Wahl, who is from Tampa, Florida, was reported missing and last seen in the Myrtle Beach area on Sunday.

Her body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday. No other information about her death has been released.

