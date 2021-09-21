Colbert County deputies searching for sexual abuse suspect

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Colbert County are searching for a man charged with sexual abuse after he failed to show for his court date.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Anthony Netherton was scheduled to appear in court, but he did not show up. Sheriffs say they want to get him off the street before he re-offends.

Netherton was indicted by a grand jury and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

