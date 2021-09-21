Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Colbert County deputies searching for sexual abuse suspect

Michael Anthony Netherton.
Michael Anthony Netherton.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Colbert County are searching for a man charged with sexual abuse after he failed to show for his court date.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Anthony Netherton was scheduled to appear in court, but he did not show up. Sheriffs say they want to get him off the street before he re-offends.

Netherton was indicted by a grand jury and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

