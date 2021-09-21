Church Street construction delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church street has been under construction for a long time about two years. It was supposed to be finished by the end of this month but its deadline got pushed back to the end of the year.

There’s major progress at Church Street and Pratt Avenue. Just to remind you, they’re widening Church Street from a two-lane road to a 5 lane lane road. They’re also adding bike lanes and sidewalks. It was supposed to be finished in just a week but now officials tell me they aren’t expecting to get done until the end of the year.

Huntsville’s City Engineer, Kathy Martin tells me why they pushed back the end date. “Weather delays caused some delays because of the bridges being constructed, but then also utility conflicts. We are still waiting for some utilities to get out of the way so we can finish the section of church street that goes under the interstate.”

Kathy Martin said this is just one of several projects apart of the city’s $250 million Restore Our Roads program.

