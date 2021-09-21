Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Birmingham nightclub offering COVID vaccine Tuesday night

By Steve Crocker
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A well-known Birmingham nightclub is offering patrons a chance to get the COVID vaccination along with their adult beverage. On Tuesday, September 21, Platinum of Birmingham on 2nd Avenue North will offer the COVID vaccine from 8 p.m. to midnight in cooperation with the Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable and Medsplus Consulting.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, who has helped organize several such events, says its important to meet people where they are if they have not been vaccinated yet and many are now ready to take the shot because COVID-19 has recently taken someone from them. 

“Someone in the community or their church member has died of COVID, and they are afraid and they are concerned” says Tyson who notes doctors will be on hand to answer questions about the vaccine, “ said Tyson. “They know about it, but, you know, they are afraid and the doctors are right there to answer all of the questions that they have and so they feel comfortable at that time. And that’s the time when we can catch them and they actually take the shot.”

Tyson says patrons don’t have to get the shot to enter the club, but getting a vaccination enters them in a $1,000 lottery drawing.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention...
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial
Coroner identifies victim in kayaking death
A wreck in Madison County left one person dead on Monday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one man dead
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement

Latest News

Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama
Fall weather moves in on Wednesday with much cooler temperatures!
Florence Police say photo of dead body was a prank
Update on progress of Church Street in Huntsville
Church Street construction delays
Parents react to vaccine news
Local parents resond to possible authorization of vaccine for elementary aged students