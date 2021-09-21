Albertville City Schools to host substitute hiring event, increase pay wage

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nationwide and in the Tennessee Valley, substitute teachers are in short supply.

Now - the Albertville City School system is increasing pay.

During the week, you can find Heather English reading to students or helping them excel in the classroom.

She is a substitute teacher at Albertville City Schools.

“Personally, it has been a great experience. I have been a stay-at-home mom for the last nine years, so it has been a great opportunity for me to start working again, and right now there is such a demand I can work as much as I need to,” said English.

Although English has been a great help in the classroom, COVID is making it difficult to find others like her.

That’s why substitute starting pay has increased to $15 an hour.

Albertville Primary School Principal Beth Rigsby said substitutes play a role in keeping kids in the classroom.

“So having students in and out our classroom for the last year and a half, we are so excited to have them back in the classroom. We do believe that’s where students belong so we can give that in-person hands-on instruction,” said English.

“I loved how the school system has acknowledged that the pay does need to go up and they fought for that. So it’s exciting for people like me who are already in the door and for people who are coming on, it’s enticing and competitive,” said English.

If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, there will be a hiring event on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ACS Boardroom.

