Waste water plant employees injured in accident

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Water Department has confirmed that two employees were injured in an accident on Monday at the Cypress Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to the department, the two employees were being lowered into a sewage lift station 50-feet down at about 12:50 p.m. when the cables on a cage carrying the men broke. The two dropped for some distance but luckily the men were closer to the bottom of the lift station, according to officials.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to be evaluated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

