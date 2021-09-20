Deals
Victim identified in fatal crash

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed the identity of the victim of a fatal wreck in Arab.

54-year-old Mark Easterwood was fatally injured when his car left the roadway and hit a utility pole, according to ALEA. He was not wearing his seatbelt, troopers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 69 just six miles southwest of Arab on Monday.

