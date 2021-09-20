Tennessee Riverkeeper to sue Huntsville for sewage overflow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tennessee Riverkeeper Inc. has filed a notice of intent to sue the city of Huntsville under the Clean Water Act. According to the document, this is due to violations of the CWA and the Alabama Pollution Control Act. A notice of intent to sue was filed on September 17th in federal district court.

The document states the Spring Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant has had 79 separate violations within the past three years and more than 1.2 million gallons of untreated sewage released into the environment.

“Huntsville’s sewage pollution problems have existed for years according to the city’s own data. The city is growing rapidly and Huntsville’s leaders must address failing sewage infrastructure to accommodate this growth or this problem will worsen” stated David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper.

Tennessee Riverkeeper states that it intends to prosecute these and similar or related violations appropriately.

