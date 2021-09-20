Texas man killed in industrial accident at Nucor Steel

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police responded to reports of an industrial accident at Nucor Steel on Monday morning.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of the accident at approximately 8 a.m.

Decatur Police identified the victim of the accident as Don Burton, of Texas. Police say he was not an employee at Nucor but was working as an outside contractor.

“We know there was a forklift being moved onto or off of a trailer and at some point it struck him or ran over him. The details are unclear,” said Chief Chris Phillips with Decatur Fire.

WAFF is told Burton was conscious as he was being transported to Huntsville Hospital, but his condition worsened and he later died at the hospital. There are no further details at this time.

