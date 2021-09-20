One dead after Marshall County wreck

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - ALEA has confirmed that a woman was killed in a car crash in Grant on Sunday.

21-year-old Madison Martin of Grant was killed after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, according to ALEA. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash happened on Cathedral Caverns Hwy, just two miles from Grant at 4:07 p.m. on Sunday.

