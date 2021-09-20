Deals
No major flooding this morning

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you waking up to a wet morning today. This weekend we saw several flooded roads. The question many of you have: Is it safe to drive yet?

Light showers are in the area this morning, making roads slick and prone to hydroplaning. Rain is expected to get heavier this afternoon and could potentially cause flooding. It’s expected to be similar to this weekend where we saw the water rise on several roads. Yesterday, Huntsville Police saw over two dozen wrecks in less than a day.

I called emergency management agencies across North Alabama. Most of them did not answer but the ones who did say things are in much better shape now. No major road closures to report out there this morning., I'm keeping an eye on the roads for all of y'all all morning.

I called emergency management agencies across North Alabama. Most of them did not answer my call. But, that’s okay, I’m keeping an eye on the roads for all of y’all. Remember if you see high water on the road, turn around, don’t drown. Better yet, officials say it’s best to avoid the roads altogether and stay home if possible.

Stay home unless absolutely necessary.

