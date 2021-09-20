Deals
Monday Evening Forecast

10 day
10 day(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Showers continue across the state late this afternoon and will continue into the evening as well. A few heavy pockets are in the mix, but overall lighter showers this evening are expected.

We dip slightly into the lower 70s and upper 60s overnight tonight and will see mild and muggy conditions spill into your Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we have a shot at being dry for a while and breaking from the 70s. Highs will increase slightly into the 80s. Showers will pick back up for your Tuesday afternoon,

Wednesday is the breaking point for rain across the Valley. Late in the day, following a cold front, we will see cooler dryer air move in and make for a nice end to the workweek.

Dry, finally dry as we go into your Thursday and Friday… and looking like into the weekend as well!

Tropics remain active with Peter and Rose both Tropical Storms.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

