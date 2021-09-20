Deals
Missing man found dead in Cullman following accidental drowning

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A missing man was found dead in Cullman on Monday morning.

The Cullman County coroner says 51-year-old John Anthony Clark was reported missing on Monday. His body was found later that day.

Clark died after an accidental drowning, according to the coroner. No foul play is suspected.

Authorities continue to investigate. Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

