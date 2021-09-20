Deals
Marshall County Legislators present funding checks to Arab City Schools

Marshall County Legislators offer assistance to Arab City Schools.(Marshall County legislators)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County legislators announced they presented checks to Arab City Schools on Friday to assist with school projects.

Senator Clay Scofield presented $10,000 to four schools in the Arab City Schools system which include Arab Primary, Arab Elementary, Arab Junior High and Arab high School.

“These educators work very hard to provide the best programming for our students. Even with the uncertain schedules over the last year and a half, they have worked toward increased projects and working on the best way to prepare students for the future,” said Senator Scofield.

A $15,000 check was also presented to the Arab High School Library to assist with any needed updates by Representative Wes Kitchens.

“Arab High School Library has a specific project needing support.  I am pleased to be able to assist with this and know it will pay dividends through our students,” said Representative Kitchens.

The money was presented during Friday’s football game between Arab and Scottsboro.

