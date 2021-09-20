Deals
Madison County wreck leaves one dead

A wreck in Madison County left one person dead on Monday morning.
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI has confirmed that one person has died in a wreck in Madison County on Monday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Hurricane Rd. and Winchester Rd. in New Market at 10:05 a.m. on Monday after a car and 18-wheeler collided, according to Don Webster with HEMSI. The driver of the car died, according to authorities. There were no other reported injuries.

The identity of the victim and how the crash happened are still not known. We are continuing to learn more about this incident and will let you know when more information is available.

