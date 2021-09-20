Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Madison County

(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Madison man Monday morning.

Officials with ALEA tell WAFF 48, 54-year-old Jeffrey Sean Castille was fatally injured when he lost control of the 2006 GMC Sierra he was driving, crossed the center-line and struck a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Castille was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Winchester Road near Jacks Road, approximately nine miles north of Huntsville around 10 a.m.

ALEA says the driver of the Peterbilt, 60-year-old Roy Gipson, of Winchester, Tennessee, was not injured.

This crash is under investigation.

