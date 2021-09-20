Ivey signs a joint letter to Biden

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey and 25 other governors have signed a letter to President Biden urging action at the southern border and requesting a meeting within 15 days.

The letter states the governors want to bring an end to the “national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders”. It goes on to say there has been a spike in international criminal activity such as human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Gov. Ivey also released this statement along with the letter:

“There is a crisis at the southern border, plain and simple. My fellow governors and I have sent state resources, yet we have seen no action from the Biden-Harris Administration. National security is critical, and make no mistake, eight months of unenforced borders places us all at risk. It is past time we address the border crisis.”

