Huntsville K-9 retiring after more than six years of service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is losing a very special officer after he served on the force for more than six years.

Halo, nicknamed Lenny, is an eight-year-old Belgian Malinois who worked as a K-9 officer with HPD. The department has just announced that he will be retiring from the force.

Lenny has won several awards in his career, most notably winning the ‘Top Dog’ award for this region at the United States Police Canine Trials in 2019. Police say Lenny loved the agility course at the trials. He won first place in agility in 2020 and 2021.

K-9 Halo nicknamed “Lenny” retires this morning after more than six years of service with HPD. The eight-year-old... Posted by Huntsville Police Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

Lenny worked two roles with HPD, one as a patrol dog and the other as a narcotic detection dog.

Everyone at WAFF wants to wish Lenny a happy retirement as he spends the rest of his dog days with his partner Officer Higgins.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.