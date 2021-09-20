Deals
Gentilly man with trash gripes arrested after threatening to shoot Mayor Cantrell on 911 call

New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20)...
New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20) and booked him with terrorizing after determining he threatened in a 911 call to shoot Mayor LaToya Cantrell over trash collection complaints.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 59-year-old Gentilly man with trash collection complaints was arrested Sunday (Sept. 19) after allegedly threatening to shoot Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a recorded call to the city’s 911 communications center.

Court records show Daniel Jenkins was arrested at his home in the 1300 block of Jay Street shortly before 1:30 p.m., less than an hour after he allegedly called the city’s 911 line from his cell phone to threaten violence. According to an NOPD officer’s preliminary report, Jenkins on the recorded call “threatened to go to City Hall (on Monday) and shoot Mayor Cantrell if he could not get trash service or someone to answer questions.”

According to the report, Jenkins agreed to be questioned by officers who arrived at his home, and told them he “said something to the nature of shooting someone” because he was “sick and tired of the Sewerage and Water Board for charging him and him getting no service.”

Jenkins was booked with a single count of terrorizing, an offense that upon conviction is punishable in Louisiana by up to 15 years in state prison, up to $15,000 in fines, or both.

Arrest documents show Jenkins to be employed by an unnamed tax attorney. His criminal history includes six prior felony and two prior misdemeanor convictions across four states, including a 2005 case in New York in which he was sentenced to five years’ probation on a conviction for extorting/threatening to injure a person.

Court records show Jenkins currently on probation through October 2024, for a 2019 conviction in New York for aggravated driving while intoxicated. He also is serving five years’ probation through October 2022 for a DWI offense in Jefferson Parish.

