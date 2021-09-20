Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening with more heavy rain ahead

Happy Monday! Keep your umbrella handy and stay weather alert, more heavy rain is ahead.

It is relatively calm and dry to start your day with light showers moving in and out of the Valley, but that will change by the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will return this afternoon and will bring in more rounds of heavy rainfall. The entire Tennessee Valley is under a Flash Flood Watch through 7pm this evening due to the threat of additional flooding. Over the weekend some areas picked up 5 to 7 inches of rain and we could see an additional 1 to 3 inches in some spots today. Storms will be all over the place today so make sure you are staying up to date and staying weather alert.

Shower and storms will carry over into Tuesday, bringing more rain to areas that continue to be soaked. Rainfall will be more scattered than what we will see today, or even what we saw this weekend, but still any additional rainfall Tuesday will just make things worse. The good news is that there will be a cold front that sweeps through during the day on Wednesday! That front will not only cut off the rain and bring in drier air, but it will also usher in a big cool down! That means fall temperatures will be here to end the week with a chance that some spots may fall into the 40s! That is apropos because the Autumnal Equinox is Wednesday at 2:21pm!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

