Decatur Police arrest robbery suspects

The Decatur Police Department arrested these two men after a robbery investigation.
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department said that it arrested two suspects connected to a robbery.

Police say 21-year-old Travon Marcus Deloney and 44-year-old Gerome Dante Russell, both from Decatur, were arrested after a thorough investigation. Deloney and Russell are both charged with first-degree robbery, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and second-degree assault.

According to DPD, the incident happened on September 17th. Officers received a call of shots in the area of Mockingbird Ln. When officers arrived, they found a victim had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the Decatur-Morgan Hospital for treatment. The victim said two men robbed him and then shot into his vehicle as they ran away.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

