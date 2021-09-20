Deals
Decatur officials hold COVID press briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city and health officials held a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday morning.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was joined by representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

According to health officials, zero people in the ICU at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital are vaccinated. Only a small percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are vaccinated.

