Decatur officials hold COVID press briefing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city and health officials held a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday morning.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was joined by representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

According to health officials, zero people in the ICU at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital are vaccinated. Only a small percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are vaccinated.

