Decatur officials hold COVID press briefing
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city and health officials held a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday morning.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was joined by representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
According to health officials, zero people in the ICU at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital are vaccinated. Only a small percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are vaccinated.
