Children’s of Alabama reports no children on ventilators

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama reported Monday that no COVID-19 positive children were on ventilators at the hospital.

On Friday, September 17, there were fewer than five COVID-19 positive children on ventilators at the hospital.

Children’s was treating 25 COVID-19 positive patients as of September 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

