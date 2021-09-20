Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 has confirmed that police officers were searching for Brian Laundrie in Mobile after reports he was possibly spotted there.

We confirmed with a restaurant in Mobile that police officers were asking for security footage after reports that Laundrie was seen in the Tillman’s Corner area. The restaurant said that officers came by and said they were going to another restaurant that Laundrie was reportedly seen eating at.

The NBC affiliate station in Mobile also confirmed this.

On Twitter, a user said that Laundrie was seen walking across a road and that someone had given him a ride and dropped him off at a nearby close to a Wal-Mart.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

