Boaz City Schools extends mask mandate

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz City School officials have announced that the school system’s mask mandate will be extended.

Students will be required to wear masks in all buildings and buses until at least October first.

Officials say that they will reassess the situation and make adjustments on October first.

The original mask mandate was only supposed to last until September third but was extended due to positive COVID cases in the area.

