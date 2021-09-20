Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Boaz City Schools extends mask mandate

(Pixabay)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz City School officials have announced that the school system’s mask mandate will be extended.

Students will be required to wear masks in all buildings and buses until at least October first.

Officials say that they will reassess the situation and make adjustments on October first.

The original mask mandate was only supposed to last until September third but was extended due to positive COVID cases in the area.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing kayaker found
Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper has tested positive for COVID-19.
Councilman changes tone on COVID-19 after developing severe symptoms
Two people are dead after traveling at a high rate of speed and crashing in Morgan County.
Driver fails to stop for police, leads to fatal crash
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Identity released in fatal Danville wreck

Latest News

Albertville City School’s mask mandate extended
48's Megan Plotka updates you on the latest flooding concerns in The Tennessee Valley.
No major flooding this morning
A car crash in Grant killed one on Sunday.
Car crash kills one
Decatur COVID-19 press breifing