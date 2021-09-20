Albertville City School’s mask mandate extended

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City School officials say that students in the school system will be required to wear masks until October first.

Students at Albertville City Schools will have to wear masks in all buildings and while riding the bus.

The school system released the following guidelines for masking:

Masks will be worn in classroom & transition settings.

Teachers engaged in instruction outside of 3 feet are not required to mask during that time.

Students/Staff will be exempt from wearing a mask while engaging in the following activities:

Outdoor events/activities

Athletics/band/show choir/theatre

Eating or drinking

