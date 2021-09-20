Deals
69-year-old woman shoots, kills home intruder in North Olmsted

By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman was killed after she forced her way into a home, fought with the 72-year-old homeowner, and was shot by a 69-year-old woman who lived there, according to police.

Around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, the woman broke into the home on Mastick Road in North Olmsted.

She then fought with one of the elderly owners of the home.

That’s when the 69-year-old woman resident shot a gun, hitting the intruder on the right side of her abdomen.

Keyarra Tompkins, of Cleveland, was taken to the hospital, where she died from the gunshot.

The homeowners told North Olmsted police they did not know Tompkins.

