48 Blitz: Week 5 schedule and Pick ‘Em

By Georgia Chambers
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are well into the 2021 high school football season as they enter Week 5. This week is different from the past couple of weeks, as teams will face non-region opponents. Week 5 will be the third and final week of non-region play.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR THE WEEK 5 SCHEDULE]

Of these scheduled games, five were chosen as our featured matchups for the 48 Blitz Pick ‘Em. Below is the poll to vote on who you think will come out of Week 5 with the victory. See how your vote sizes up to 48 Blitz Thursday on our High School Football Preview Show.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

