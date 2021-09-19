Sunday Morning Forecast

Moderate and consistent showers this morning… Continuing from last night. Currently temperatures are muggy and in the 70s.

Not much sun is expected in the next several hours, more likely rain. Showers will continue into the afternoon hours as well, impacting any and all outside plans/events.

We are under a flood watch through Monday evening, this has been extended from Sunday evening and now includes a majority of the state.

Highs look to struggle and remain in the 70s.

Temps wind down into the 70s overnight with more possible storms firing up for your Monday morning.

Rain will continue throughout much of our next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.