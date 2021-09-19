Sheriff’s office reporting flooding on roadways

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is saying that it has seen some flooded roadways in Morgan County.

The sheriff’s office is asking motorists to use extreme caution if they plan on traveling on Sunday morning. The department also says that you should not cross a flooded roadway even if it looks shallow. County road crews are responding as quickly as possible, according to MCSO.

Here are a few spots that the sheriff’s office has seen flooding:

3200 blk of Hwy 36 E

Sample/Poor House Rd.

48 news is continuing to monitor the flooding situation throughout The Tennessee Valley.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.