Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office reporting flooding on roadways

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is reporting flooded roadways in Morgan County.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is reporting flooded roadways in Morgan County.(waff)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is saying that it has seen some flooded roadways in Morgan County.

The sheriff’s office is asking motorists to use extreme caution if they plan on traveling on Sunday morning. The department also says that you should not cross a flooded roadway even if it looks shallow. County road crews are responding as quickly as possible, according to MCSO.

Here are a few spots that the sheriff’s office has seen flooding:

3200 blk of Hwy 36 E

Sample/Poor House Rd.

48 news is continuing to monitor the flooding situation throughout The Tennessee Valley.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper has tested positive for COVID-19.
Councilman changes tone on COVID-19 after developing severe symptoms
Tristan Graham died in late August from COVID-19 complications.
Anti-vax Alabama picker couple both die from COVID-19
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Amanda McCurry
Decatur City Schools mourn the loss of beloved teacher
A woman was injured after a shooting on Academy Dr. in Huntsville.
One woman injured in Huntsville shooting

Latest News

Two people are dead after traveling at a high rate of speed and crashing in Morgan County.
Driver fails to stop for police, leads to fatal crash
90-year-old Vietnam combat pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again
90-year-old Vietnam War pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again after 65 years
90-year-old Vietnam War pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again after 65 years
90-year-old Vietnam War pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again after 65 years
One dead after fatal Danville wreck