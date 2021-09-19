Deals
Several flooded roads in north Alabama

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drivers are being asked to stay off the roads or use extreme caution as several roadways remain flooded and some are even closed.

Huntsville Police say they have already been to more than two dozen wrecks since midnight.

Here is a list of some roads that have reports of flooding in The Tennessee Valley:

AL65 N/S at T N State Ln

AL65 N/S at CR 4

AL65 N/S at CR 10

AL65 N/S at U S72

I-565 E/W at MP17

I-565 E/W at MP14

AL65 N/S at Clear Creek

We will continue to check for more reported flooding and road closures that could impact you.

