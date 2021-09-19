Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Search for Brian Laundrie starts up again in North Port, FBI seeking info in search for Gabby

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After ending last night’s search due to inclement weather, authorities are back in North Port searching for Brian Laundrie.

A team of more than 50 looking for anything after his parents say he went to the Carlton Reserve sometime Tuesday and never returned. Police say they continue to corroborate all information they are given by tipsters. However, rumors of a body found yesterday were not accurate, North Port Police say.

The attorney for the Petito family issues a statement saying ,”“All of Gabby’s family wants the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”

The FBI is continuing to ask for tips for anyone who saw the pair camping. near Grand Teton National Park to reach out to them at 1-800-Call-FBI.

