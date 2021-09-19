Deals
Schools in Morgan County dealing with TikTok inspired thefts

(Associated Press)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new trend on TikTok called “Devious Licks” has led to school bathrooms being plundered in Morgan County, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received an introduction to the fad in Hartselle on September 10th. Deputies responded to a call that people stealing soap dispensers out of the visitors’ restroom at J.P. Cain Stadium.

“We caught them in the parking lot,” said Morgan County sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford.

Swafford said that the sheriff’s office didn’t know about the fad when it responded to the call. “We just thought they were doing something crazy,” he said.

The students were caught, taken back into the stadium and turned over to the Hartselle Police Department who removed them from the stadium.

Decatur City Schools has also been victimized by this fad. Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield issued a statement about it Thursday.

“I understand this is a trendy fad and seems harmless, but we’ve already spent hours tracking down items that have been removed from the school as well as making maintenance repairs to our facilities,” he wrote. “Vandalism, stealing, and acts of a disorderly nature are all against the Code of Student Conduct and can also be illegal in many situations. Our administrators are already tracking several of these incidents, and those involved will be dealt with accordingly.”

A spokesperson for TikTok said that it was removing any videos with the hashtag ‘deviouslicks’ or other phrases associated with the trend.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to Decatur Daily’s website here.

