Rain continues with more flooding potential

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee counties through 7:00 PM CDT Sunday. 

Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen and additional rain showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight through Monday with additional periods of heavy rainfall expected.  The tropical airmass will remain in place and will allow for bouts of torrential rainfall that can lead to additional flash flooding.  The work week will start off just as unsettled with more periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 80 degrees. 

A well-timed “Fall” cold front will start off the Autumnal Equinox with more scattered showers and storms on Wednesday.  Fall officially begins at 2:20 PM CDT Wednesday.  A great stretch of Fall weather will follow the cold front with sunny and dry conditions, highs will be below average in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.

Flash Flood Watch through Monday evening