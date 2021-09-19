Deals
One dead after fatal Danville wreck

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person died in a wreck in Danville on Sunday morning.

Deputies say that they received a call at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning of a single-vehicle wreck on S Johnson Chapel Rd. in Danville. The county coroner and state troopers were also notified and processed the scene.

No details have been released on the identity of the victim or how the wreck happened. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

[DANVILLE] At approximately 7:30am Deputies were notified of a fatal 1 vehicle wreck in the 1100 block of S Johnson Chapel Rd. Coroner and State Troopers notified and processed scene.

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 19, 2021

