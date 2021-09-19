Deals
Second day of the Monte Sano Art Festival canceled

Source; Arts Huntsville website(Source: Arts Huntsville website)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People are being turned away from the Monte Sano Art Festival. The event organizer has confirmed that the second day of the festival has been canceled.

The festival has been a tradition for more than two decades. More than 100 local and regional artists were there for the first day on Saturday and let people all across The Tennessee Valley buy one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

Saturday was the first day of the planned two-day event.

