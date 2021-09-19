Madison County Jail inmate dies

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after an inmate died at Huntsville Hospital following a medical episode.

41-year-old Enrique Torres was transported from the jail at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday after he began experiencing episodes similar to cardiac arrest. He was conscious when he left the jail but was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:30 p.m.

Torres had been in jail on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

