Huntsville Police warn of hazardous road conditions

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police department is saying the city is experiencing hazardous road conditions due to heavy rain in the area.

HPD says the area of I-565 between Old Madison Pike and Research Park is dangerous to drivers due to water standing along the route.

They also say that the department has worked nearly two dozen wrecks in that area since midnight. They say the main reason for the wrecks is vehicles hydroplaning due to the standing water.

HPD is asking drivers to avoid the area until the conditions improve. They say the roads aren’t impassable but that they need everyone to slow down and use extreme caution while driving.

