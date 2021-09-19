Body of missing kayaker found

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hazel Fire and Rescue has confirmed that it found the body of the missing kayaker in Hazel Green just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Multiple agencies were searching for the man after he was possibly sucked into a storm drain while kayaking near Hazel Green High School.

According to the Hazel Green fire chief, a family was kayaking near Hazel Green High School but began to get out of the water when the weather began to get worse. The mother and children were able to get out of the water safely but the father was pushed into a storm drain. The family went to get something to possibly get him out of the drain but when they returned, the father was nowhere to be seen.

This is a developing story, 48′s Kailey Schuyler is on the scene with multiple agencies.

