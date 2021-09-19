Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Body of missing kayaker found

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hazel Fire and Rescue has confirmed that it found the body of the missing kayaker in Hazel Green just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Multiple agencies were searching for the man after he was possibly sucked into a storm drain while kayaking near Hazel Green High School.

According to the Hazel Green fire chief, a family was kayaking near Hazel Green High School but began to get out of the water when the weather began to get worse. The mother and children were able to get out of the water safely but the father was pushed into a storm drain. The family went to get something to possibly get him out of the drain but when they returned, the father was nowhere to be seen.

This is a developing story, 48′s Kailey Schuyler is on the scene with multiple agencies.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper has tested positive for COVID-19.
Councilman changes tone on COVID-19 after developing severe symptoms
Tristan Graham died in late August from COVID-19 complications.
Anti-vax Alabama picker couple both die from COVID-19
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Amanda McCurry
Decatur City Schools mourn the loss of beloved teacher
A woman was injured after a shooting on Academy Dr. in Huntsville.
One woman injured in Huntsville shooting

Latest News

Several areas of north Alabama were flooded due to extreme rain.
Flooding in north Alabama
Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an inmate has died.
Madison County Jail inmate dies
Multiple agencies are at Hazel Green High School searching for a missing kayaker.
Multiple agencies searching for missing kayaker
Footage of the flooding in The Tennessee Valley.
Flooding in The Tennessee Valley