Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Willis is accused of shooting his mother while she was asleep after he was punished by her and had taken his phone away.
Shawn Tyler Willis
Shawn Tyler Willis(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shawn Tyler Willis was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother.

He is currently booked in the Anderson County Jail, officials confirmed.

Willis is accused of shooting his mother while she was asleep after he was punished by her and had taken his phone away.

Willis was a juvenile at the time of this incident, officials said.

Investigators announced that his case was transferred to adult criminal court where he will face charges as an adult.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Amanda McCurry
Decatur City Schools mourn the loss of beloved teacher
This shows a bathroom at a San Francisco area school that were vandalized in the last few weeks...
Students stealing school property at Madison City, Muscle Shoals City Schools for TikTok challenge
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
According to Downdetector and Verizon’s service map, the outage was limited mostly to Alabama...
Verizon service outage in South fixed, company says

Latest News

Sec. of State John Merrill met with Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame to discuss the 2020 election.
Sec. of State John Merrill meets with the My Pillow guy
A woman was injured after a shooting on Academy Dr. in Huntsville.
One woman injured in Huntsville shooting
Alabama Music Hall of Fame former director David Johnson has passed away.
Local Music Hall of Fame director passes away
Lawrence County Schools extends mask mandate