Sec. of State John Merrill meets with the My Pillow guy

Sec. of State John Merrill met with Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame to discuss the 2020 election.
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Secretary of State John Merrill met with Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, on Friday.

In a post on Merrill’s official Facebook page, several photos of the two were posted. Along with the photos, Merrill said he and Lindell discussed the 2020 election and said that Lindell said Alabama had the best election system in America.

This morning our team met with Mike Lindell of My Pillow. We discussed the administration of the 2020 General Election....

Posted by John Merrill on Friday, September 17, 2021

Lindell has been a controversial figure in politics as of late due to him stating the 2020 election was “stolen”. Since his statements, My Pillow products have been pulled from several stores and he faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. Lindell even hosted a cybersecurity symposium in August to unveil evidence proving the 2020 election was fraudulent. No evidence was ever shown to prove his statements at the symposium.

Merrill was recently in his own controversy. In April, he confirmed that he was in an affair with a woman. During that same time, he announced that he would not seek any elected office in 2022, he did not give a specific reason for his decision. Merrill’s term as secretary of state ends in January 2023.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

