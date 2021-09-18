Search for motorist halted for evening after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue will resume searching Sunday for a motorist whose vehicle was overcome by water during flooding early Saturday afternoon in the city.

City officials say the incident happened around 2 p.m. when police were called to a drainage ditch along 14th Avenue and Greensboro Avenue.

A witness told officers he saw a vehicle stuck in the drainage tunnel where the ditch flows downstream under Greensboro.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith says nearly half the department has searched one and a half miles of area looking for the potential missing driver of the car.

Smith says they aren’t sure if the driver walked away from the scene or not, but a witness told police he disappeared underwater and did not resurface.

“We’ve had crews walk the tracks, we had crews with police and fire walking through the woods, it’s just gotten to the point where it’s starting to get dark and starting to get more hazardous too so we are suspending the search until we can do it a little bit better,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith.

We’re told by authorities at the scene that crews searched but were unable to locate the 40-year-old man, who has not yet been identified to us.

The search for the man has ended for the evening but will continue Sunday morning.

