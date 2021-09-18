Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Saturday Morning Forecast

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Light showers this morning… Continuing from last night. Currently temperatures are comfortable and in the 60s and 70s.

Not much sun is expected in the next several hours, more likely rain. Showers will continue into the afternoon hours as well, impacting any and all outside.

We are under a flood watch through Sunday evening due to rain.

Highs look to struggle and remain in the lower 80s, but a few may not even get there.

Temps wind down into the 70s overnight with more possible storms firing up for your Sunday morning.

Rain will continue throughout much of our next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

