One woman injured in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A woman was injured after a shooting in Huntsville, according to HEMSI.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, authorities received the call at 12:56 p.m. to an apartment on Acadamy Dr. When they arrived they found that a woman had been shot.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital’s trauma center. Her condition and identity are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you with more information as we get it.

