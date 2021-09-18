Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Madison County Commission approves spending of American Rescue Plan dollars

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -First responders, county employees, and some local organizations will get a boost from federal COVID-19 relief money in Madison County.

County commissioners passed a budget allocating $36 million

Full-time county employees will get a $5,000 bonus. Part time employees will get $1,000.

HEMSI, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and Wellstone’s new mental health facility are all getting a share of the pie, too.

All commissioners agreed on the budget, except one. Commissioner Violet Edwards did not vote.

She said there was not enough time for people to submit input on a public portal.

It was only open for two days before the budget was approved.

Some agree, saying the vote wasn’t fair.

“We just feel like there are others, like Girls Inc. like the mobile unit at Alabama A&M University that could certainly benefit more and actually do more work in communities where the need is greater,” says David Person, spokesperson for the Rosa Parks Day Committee.

County commission chairman Dale Strong agreed there are many groups that need help, but the approved list is a good start.

Here’s the full list of allocations:

Hudson Alpha: $3 million

U.S. Space and Rocket Center: $1 million

Huntsville Botanical Gardens: $1 million

Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development: $1 million

Singing River Trial: $250,000

Two point five million dollars to replace tornado warning sirens in the county

Emergency Management Agency: $250,000 to renovate emergency operations center

Wellstone mental health facility: $1 million

Safe drinking water initiative: $1.5 million

Madison County Sheriff’s Department: $4 million (30 new vehicles, renovation money for 911 center, money for ballistic vests, tazers, to build new range for training, and money for mental illness training)

Rural fire protection: $2 million

New garbage trucks $2.8 million (7 new garbage trucks)

HEMSI: $375,000

Huntsville Madison County Rescue Squad: $250,000

Burritt on the Mountain: $250,000

Triana boat launch upgrades: $100,000

Flint River safety marking upgrades: $25,000

Law enforcement technology: $1.6 million

Huntsville Museum of Art: $250,000

KTECH Job training: $50,000

Sewer lines: $300,000

Madison County nature trail: $150,000 for bridge repairs

Madison County District Attorney’s Office: $500,000

Fantasy Play House: $500,000

Mental health drug core screening: $60,000

Ankle monitors: $10,000

Ditto Landing: $150,000

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely will serve sentence in Franklin County Jail
Huntsville Hospital nurses
Huntsville Hospital nurses say they don’t get paid near enough for what they do

Latest News

Amanda McCurry
Decatur City Schools mourn the loss of beloved teacher
The U.S. Justice Department says the company did not build proper accessibility features for...
U.S. Justice Dept. finds Huntsville senior living home in violation for not having accessible walkways
Wet weekend forecast from Eric
Wet weekend forecast from Eric
Complete Care Inc. Home Oxygen Medical Equipment Services in Fort Payne.
Fort Payne medical supply company experiencing shortages