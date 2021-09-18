Madison County Commission approves spending of American Rescue Plan dollars
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -First responders, county employees, and some local organizations will get a boost from federal COVID-19 relief money in Madison County.
County commissioners passed a budget allocating $36 million
Full-time county employees will get a $5,000 bonus. Part time employees will get $1,000.
HEMSI, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and Wellstone’s new mental health facility are all getting a share of the pie, too.
All commissioners agreed on the budget, except one. Commissioner Violet Edwards did not vote.
She said there was not enough time for people to submit input on a public portal.
It was only open for two days before the budget was approved.
Some agree, saying the vote wasn’t fair.
“We just feel like there are others, like Girls Inc. like the mobile unit at Alabama A&M University that could certainly benefit more and actually do more work in communities where the need is greater,” says David Person, spokesperson for the Rosa Parks Day Committee.
County commission chairman Dale Strong agreed there are many groups that need help, but the approved list is a good start.
Here’s the full list of allocations:
Hudson Alpha: $3 million
U.S. Space and Rocket Center: $1 million
Huntsville Botanical Gardens: $1 million
Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development: $1 million
Singing River Trial: $250,000
Two point five million dollars to replace tornado warning sirens in the county
Emergency Management Agency: $250,000 to renovate emergency operations center
Wellstone mental health facility: $1 million
Safe drinking water initiative: $1.5 million
Madison County Sheriff’s Department: $4 million (30 new vehicles, renovation money for 911 center, money for ballistic vests, tazers, to build new range for training, and money for mental illness training)
Rural fire protection: $2 million
New garbage trucks $2.8 million (7 new garbage trucks)
HEMSI: $375,000
Huntsville Madison County Rescue Squad: $250,000
Burritt on the Mountain: $250,000
Triana boat launch upgrades: $100,000
Flint River safety marking upgrades: $25,000
Law enforcement technology: $1.6 million
Huntsville Museum of Art: $250,000
KTECH Job training: $50,000
Sewer lines: $300,000
Madison County nature trail: $150,000 for bridge repairs
Madison County District Attorney’s Office: $500,000
Fantasy Play House: $500,000
Mental health drug core screening: $60,000
Ankle monitors: $10,000
Ditto Landing: $150,000
