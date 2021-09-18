Deals
Local Music Hall of Fame director passes away

Alabama Music Hall of Fame former director David Johnson has passed away.
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Longtime Alabama Music Hall of Fame director David Johnson died on Friday, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. He was 71.

Johnson was a well-known, long-time music producer in the Shoals area. He was named director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia just after its opening in 1989, a position he held until 2010.

He was a music studio owner and continued to produce music throughout his life and ran for mayor last year.

You can read more about Johnson’s life at the Times Daily’s website here.

