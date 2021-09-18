Deals
Lawrence County Schools extends mask mandate

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County School officials have announced students will be required to wear masks at least until September 24th, according to our news partners at The Decatur Daily.

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith told board members in a virtual meeting on Friday the mandate is working and he doesn’t believe there will be an immediate need to extend the requirement past next week.

“We have no plans on extending the requirement to wear masks, but depending on how things go, we may have to do it again,” he said.

If you would like to read more about this story and others like it, you can go to Decatur Daily’s website here.

