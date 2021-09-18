Lawrence County Schools extends mask mandate

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County School officials have announced students will be required to wear masks at least until September 24th, according to our news partners at The Decatur Daily.

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith told board members in a virtual meeting on Friday the mandate is working and he doesn’t believe there will be an immediate need to extend the requirement past next week.

“We have no plans on extending the requirement to wear masks, but depending on how things go, we may have to do it again,” he said.

