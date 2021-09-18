Deals
Jury finds Auburn man guilty of child neglect

(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Thursday, Fredricus Johnson was found guilty of aggravated child abuse.

Officials say the victim was two years old at the time of the abuse in January 2019.

“While the trial of the case may be over, we pray for the continued healing of Baby D.C. and her family,” Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said in a post on Facebook.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

